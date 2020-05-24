CPPO delivers relief goods to 6K families in a month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In just a month of delivering relief goods around Cebu Province, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) has distributed relief packs to at least 6,000 families during the enhanced and general community quarantine.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, CPPO chief, said that they had visited at least eight towns in the province and went to the remote areas of these towns to deliver the relief goods to the identified poor families.

Read: CPPO cops give relief goods to 900 families in Balamban, Tuburan

Mariano said that he was glad that CPPO personnel were able to help many families in the community during this time of crisis.

He said that half of the budget that was used to buy the canned goods, rice and noodles for the relief packs came from the contribution of the CPPO personnel, who also willingly shared money from their own salary.

The other part of the budget for the relief goods, Mariano said, came from different private agencies who reached out and gave their donations, which showed how much the relationship of the police and the community had progressed.

“Being able to help the community is very important especially when there were families who lost their jobs because of the ECQ,” said Mariano.

On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Mariano together with at least 40 CPPO personnel went to Camotes Islands and visited the towns of Poro and Pilar where they again distributed relief packs.

At least 450 families from both towns carried home relief goods that could last them a week.

Mariano said that as long as there were people who would be willing to lend some help, the CPPO team would also continue to travel to farther areas around Cebu to be able to deliver the relief goods to those who were in need./dbs