Duterte orders LGUs to help stranded individuals, vows to shoulder their hospital bill

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday ordered local government units (LGUs) to extend help to Filipinos and even foreigners who are stranded in their area, adding he would shoulder their hospital bills if needed.

“I would like to convey to the mayors. Help anyone, not even Filipinos, foreigners who are in your place and who go to you or who goes to the municipal building, the seat of governance of your municipality to seek help, you should expedite the hospitalization,” Duterte said in a televised address.

“I will pay for the hospitalization of any Filipino who finds himself in a strange place and he has nowhere to go. That is really an order of the national government to the local government.”

“Help, do not deny. And you must expedite the hospitalization until he is cured. No problem about payment, I will pay, just bill me and I will pay,” he further said.

Duterte issued the statement as the government has been assisting locally stranded individuals and returning overseas Filipinos return to their provinces.

Help desks had been set up to process applications of concerned individuals who wish to return to their homes after being stranded due to the quarantine measures in place.

