Netizens come up with Cebu City-inspired ‘Money Heist’ characters

Moaboal, Cebu–A group of netizens from Cebu City created their own characters inspired from the Netflix hit series, Money Heist, to send a message to the public.

The message: Stay safe.

Jefferson Renoblas, 24, said that they came up with the idea after they watched the show last April 2020.

“Lingaw-lingaw raman to una amo. Until naka idea mi na what if naay Money Heist diri sa Sugbo?,” he said.

(At first, it was just for fun. Until we came up with an idea that what if there was a Money Heist version here in Cebu.)

And so the group pushed for it.

They did the photoshoot on May 24, 2020 featuring characters whose names were based on Cebu City barangays (villages) and uploaded the photos in an album on their FB page dubbed, “AGOY Espesyal.”

Aside from the places, the group also included the text “STAY SAFE” in their photos to “encourage [people] to stay at home and stay safe” amid the coronavirus health crisis.

Renoblas, one of the administrators of the page, said that they were happy knowing that many Cebuanos appreciated their campaign.

“Nalipay kaayo sir kay daghan naka appreciate, labi na sa taga sugbo. Ug daghan kaayo ni chat na pa apil daw ilang lugar mao to na came up namo ang second batch [album],” he added.

(We were happy because many people especially Cebuanos really appreciated it. And people kept on messaging on us suggesting to include their place. That’s why we came up with the second batch [album].)

As of 9:49 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, the photo album dubbed “Cebu’s Inspired La Casa De Papel,” has been shared 1,045 times.

Now that’s a clever way to get a message across. /bmjo