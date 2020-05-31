New NOPPO chief to focus on killings and insurgency problems

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The new officer-in-charge of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO) is determined to solve recent and previous killings and the insurgency problems of the area as he takes over his post.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, has officially assumed office last Thursday, May 28, 2020, and has been already thrown in different conferences especially with the current health crisis the country is suffering from.

However, Banzon assured that he would be multitasking to also immediately work on the areas he would want to focus on as the new OIC provincial director.

Banzon said that he would be reviewing the cases of previous and recent cases of killings around the towns and cities of the province which included some high-profile ones like the case of Broadcaster Rex Cornelio who was gunned down last May 5.

According to Banzon, it was also the directive of Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), to give priority to the series of killings and the long ongoing insurgency problems of some areas in the province.

“I also have to coincide my goals which were apparently the same with what RD have in mind,” said Banzon.

Better PNP services

While it has only been three days since Banzon assumed office, he said he would be working harder to better the services offered by the policemen of NOPPO.

He said that while there was an ongoing pandemic and previous tasks that would need to be done, Banzon assured that the residents of the province would be able to trust the police more especially when it would come to reporting criminalities as well as complaints even against those who were in service.

“I will be fair in dealing with my people. Di ta mamili (I will not be selective in dealing with them),” said Banzon.

Although a bit unfamiliar with Negros Oriental, Banzon said he would do his best to get to know the province and its people in order to be able to effectively do his job and also to bring the services of the organization closer to the community.

Banzon replaced Police Colonel Julian Entoma, who was set to retire this August./dbs