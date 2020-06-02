Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis raise P700k on first day of ‘Shop & Share’ project

Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis raised around P700,000 on the opening day of their “Shop & Share” project, which aims to help underprivileged Filipinos get tested for COVID-19.

Locsin expressed her gratitude via Instagram earlier today, June 2, and said that people can still avail themselves of some of the remaining pre-loved items donated by various celebrities.

“Thank you so much for the amazing support! We still have a few items available for immediate purchase and a few active auctions!” Locsin said on Instagram earlier today, June 2.

The shop offers items such as Ogie Alcasid’s rare toy collectibles and footwear from Bea Alonzo, Vice Ganda, Liza Soberano, Karla Estrada and Vhong Navarro, among many others. Curtis’s Chanel bag and Locsin’s sports utility vehicle were also put up for sale.

Those interested can check out the shop’s official website at www.shopandshare.store. The schedule for the next batch of items will be announced soon, according to Locsin.

As stated on its official website, the project “is dedicated to help our fellow Filipinos who need to be tested during this COVID-19 pandemic” and aims “to cover the expense for testing kits to the underprivileged who are affected by this global crisis.”

“We pursue this mission humbly, with compassion and kindness in hopes of aiding the government in increasing testing for COVID-19 in our own little way,” it added.

Locsin and Curtis originally started the initiative back in 2009 as an effort to help the victims of Typhoon Ondoy. /ra