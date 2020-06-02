DepEd on students’ enrollment amid pandemic: Parents have final say

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) will respect the decision of parents who decided against enrolling their children for the upcoming school year amid the pressing threats of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COID-19) pandemic.

“We will respect their decision,” DepEd Undersecretary and Spokesperson Nepomuceno Malaluan said in a text message when asked about the department’s take on parents who will not enroll their children despite alternative learning modes being offered by DepEd.

Annalyn Sevilla, DepEd Undersecretary and spokesperson, echoed this, but said the department “will still continue to explain and present options and alternative delivery of learning without face-to-face for info[rmation] and reference of all stakeholders.”

In an earlier press briefing, Education Secretary Leonor Briones noted that parents still have the final decision if they will let their children continue their education amid health and safety concerns.

“We try to give them as much information as possible, so they will be in a better position to decide,” Briones said.

“Parents will decide whether they will keep their children for several months – maybe 10 months at the very least – or take advantage or utilize the various options that DepEd is offering so that education of the children can continue,” she added.

DepEd scheduled the opening of School Year 2020 to 2021 on August 24, but Briones said there would be “no face-to-face classes until safe” and that schools will reopen but under alternative teaching modes.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .