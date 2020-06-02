Gwen reports 10 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced that the province has logged 10 more cases of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on June 2, 2020.
Garcia said the new cases include one from Talisay City, six from Minglanilla, two others with address in Bogo City, and one with a declared address from Consolacion town.
The development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province up to 173.
For June 2, Garcia said the COVID-19 laboratories here in Cebu ran a total of 190 tests from the province, of which 13 returned positive.
The number of positive results include three others that are repeat tests from previously confirmed cases. /bmjo
