Health worker is newest addition to Talisay City’s COVID cases

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A health worker from Barangay Tangke was the most recent addition to cases of the infection in Talisay City.

The patient, a 25-year-old health worker, works in one of the hospitals in Cebu City, said Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas.

Gullas said that PT34 (patient no. 34) has not been able to go home to her family in Barangay Tangke since May 19 and has been staying with her colleagues at the accommodation that was provided by the hospital where she works for.

Still, members of her family were placed under home quarantine as a safety precaution.

“She is currently asymptomatic and is fine,” the Talisay City mayor said.

Gullas said that PT 34 will soon be transferred to an isolation facility at the hospital as a safety measure.

“Please pray for her. Our frontliners deserve that after everything they have done for us.🙏,” he said.