COVID-19 cases in CV breached 3,000-mark

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of documented coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Central Visayas has already breached the 3,000 mark, latest data from the government show.

A report from the region’s Department of Health (DOH – 7) and its Epidemiological Surveillance Unit (RESU) that was issued to the media on Sunday, June 7, 2020, showed that a total of 3,633 patients has contracted the infection as of June 5.

Of these cases, 1,381 were classified as discharged which means these patients have already recovered from their infection. Meanwhile, 1,547 remained in home isolation or in quarantine facilities while 635 are under hospital care.

A total of 70 others have been reported dead, according to the report that was signed by Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH-7 director, and Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, RESU cluster head.

However, the report said that a total of 60 or 86 percent of those who were listed as COVID-19 fatalities died from other causes or have been tagged as ‘incidental deaths.’ This means only 14 percent or 10 of the 70 coronavirus deaths were actually caused by the illness.

“60 incidental deaths and 10 COVID-related deaths were reported. Most incidental deaths were from Cebu City (34) and Cebu province (15),” the DOH-7 report stated.

The rest of the incident deaths were reported in other parts of Cebu and the region.

Meanwhile, the bulk of the region’s COVID-19 cases were logged in Cebu City. This accounted for 80 percent of DOH-7’s official count.

Just like in their previous reports, the recent DOH-7 report said that most of those who were infected with the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, were male patients aged between 21-30-years-old. But no explanation was provided as to why they are the most vulnerable age group.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare workers in Central Visayas who were infected with the virus has increased to 84 as of June 5.

“Comprising 31 percent of the count, most of the confirmed cases of healthcare workers were nurses. 17 percent were administrative support personnel and 15 percent were physicians,” the report said.

Among those infected were 26 nurses, 14 administrative support personnel, 13 doctors, 10 utility workers, six nursing attendants, three midwives, three psychologists, three social workers, three medical technologists, and three employees from DOH – 7.

As of June 7, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases reached 21, 895 with 4,530 recoveries, and 1,003 deaths. / dcb