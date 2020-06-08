Waterfront Cebu’s Wedding Expo to go online

Cebu City, Philippines–From the couple’s desired wedding look, the venue, the feel, down to the food and its guest list, an ultimate dream wedding is one in which everything just falls perfectly into place during the big day.

In reality, wedding planning takes too much work and time than most people think, given the limited time leading up to the big day.

As Cebu continues to adjust to the new normal, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino also adapts to the changes as it takes this year’s Cebu Wedding Expo online.

Now on its sixth year, the biggest and grandest Wedding Expo in Cebu is back and will happen right from the comforts of your screens.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s The Cebu Wedding Expo gives ease and comfort to couples planning to tie the knot as it gathers a pool of different wedding suppliers into one for an ultimate one-stop wedding assistance offering.

Couples will still be able to meet and speak with wedding suppliers like how it was done during the regular expo, only this time via online. Now a couple can discuss and collaborate on bringing their dream wedding into reality from the comforts of their own spaces.

Those interested can check for details at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s Facebook page.

This is Waterfront Cebu’s way of helping couples with their wedding preparations and continue to be Cebu’s premier wedding and events destination even under the new normal. /bmjo