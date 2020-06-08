127 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City on June 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Cebu City continued to rise a week since it downgraded its quarantine status.

The City Health Department (CHD) on Monday, June 8, recorded 127 new COVID-19 patients, bringing the total number of documented patients in the city to 2,883.

The breakdown of the 127 new patients per barangay are as follows: Apas-3, Bacayan-1, Banilad-1, Basak Pardo-2, Basak San Nicolas-7, Luz-1, Buhisan-2, Bulacao-3, Busay-2, Calamba-2, Camputhaw-6, Capitol-2, Carreta-1, Cogon Ramos-1, Duljo-Fatima-7, Guadalupe-2, Inayawan-1, Kalubihan-1, Kasambagan-1, Kinasang-an-1, Labangon-5, Lahug-5, Lorega-1, Mabolo-5, Mambaling-1, Pahina Central-4, Pardo-1, Pasil-3, Punta Princesa-7, Quiot-4, Sambag1-4, Sambag2-6, San Antonio-1, San Nicolas Central-3, San Roque-1, Sawang-1, Sto. Niño-1, Suba-1, Talamban-1, Tejero-7, Tinago-6, and Tisa-5.

The city also found additional COVID-19 patients whose addresses are in T. Padilla Street while they are still verifying the address of another.

On the other hand, CHD announced that they had recorded 56 more recoveries. Of these numbers, 25 are from Barangay Duljo-Fatima and 23 are from Mambaling.

The other villages, which reported new recoveries, are Mabolo with two, and one each in Tejero, Suba, Kamputhaw, Labangon, Lorega, and Tisa.

The city now has a total of 1,627 COVID-19 patients who have already recovered from the infection.

No new deaths were recorded on Monday.

Last June 1, Cebu City has transitioned from enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ). /dbs