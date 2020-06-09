PDEA arrests beautician in Lapu for drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A target-listed drug personality in Lapu-Lapu City was nabbed by members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency of Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

PDEA-7 agents apprehended Primo Yagong Estardo, 59, a resident of Barangay Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City, a beautician who is said to have a clientele of students in the area.

According to the PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Organa, the suspect is able to dispose of at least 20-30 grams of illegal drugs per week.

“Katong naa pay class, mostly students gyud daw iyang clients. But since nag community quarantine, bisan kinsa nalang,” said Organa.

(When classes was still on going, most of his clients were students. But since community quarantine was implemented, Estrado was just selling the illegal drugs to anyone.)

During the buy-bust operation, authorities were only able to confiscate two packs of suspected illegal drugs weighing 0.05 grams with the market value of P340.

“PDEA Lapu-Lapu Team will coordinate with the college kay likod ra daw nga area sa college ni nagpuyo ang suspect. This is so the school can help intensify demand reduction among their students,” added Organa.

(PDEA Lapu-Lapu Team will coordinate with the college or university near the area since the suspect just lives right behind the said college. This is so that the school can help intensify demand reduction among their students.)

Estrado will now be facing charges in violation of section 5, Article II of RA 9165, or the selling of illegal drugs. /bmjo