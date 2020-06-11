Your Marco Polo Cebu food faves are ready for takeout!

With the growing popularity of pick-up meals in and around Cebu, Marco Polo Plaza opens its kitchen to serve up your favorite meals, deals, and pastries. From Cafe Marco’s Lasagna and Pasta-Your-Way to El Viento’s freshly made Pizzas and to our award-winning cakes, pastries, and cookies, your food cravings for these mouth-watering dishes can now be satisfied with just a takeout away!

Many of your Food Faves available for pick up include salads, sandwiches, pizza, sharing platters, Asian specialty dishes, and Lasagna and Pasta-Your-Way where you can mix and match a variety of pasta noodles and sauces. If you have a sweet tooth, our fresh- harvest Fruit Platters, Mini Mango Cheesecakes, featured cakes on Cake Me Home, and the full range of our signature Ensaimadas (plain, ube, and mango) are up for grabs!

We also offer Family Style meal combos that come with Chicken, Pasta, Pizza and Drinks as well as Ready – to – cook meals such as USDA Steaks, Ribs and Racks inclusive of cooked vegetables, potatoes, and Cafe Marco’s specialty sauce!

In addition to our pick-up menu, we’re also offering a promo for our El Viento Pizzas. When you buy 2 pizzas, you get another 1 for free! Choose between Pepperoni, Hawaiian, and Margherita pizza.

All Food Faves are available for pick up on the daily and is handled meticulously following our Food Safety Protocols. You may pre-order your meals as early as 6:00 a.m. with our last call at 9:30 p.m. For inquiries and orders you may call 253 1111 local 2. To see the complete menu list of our food offerings, you may visit the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu Facebook page at facebook.com/marcopolocebu.