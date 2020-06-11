Tin Gow offers delicious oriental culinary delights on Independence Day

Cebuanos are familiar with a structure towering Cebu City, a site backgrounded with silhouettes of mountains — The Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Waterfront stands as a landmark among the concrete jungle that surrounds its corners.

Within its expansive halls and along the hotel’s Gourmet Walk, Tin Gow, one of the hotels oriental restaurants, has become an essential go-to culinary destination for those visiting or staying in.

Often dubbed as the city’s premier and most elegant Chinese restaurant all thanks to the brilliant Chef Low Yuen Kong, also known as Jimmy Low, transformed its chicken into his playground since it opened in 1999.

Low, who had been its resident chef, has put-up twists to our favorite Chinese food choices and has turned it into the restaurant’s signature dishes.

For some, who had tried its Fried Squid with Salt and Pepper, might thought of it as a good choice. But for others, the depth of its flavor goes beyond traditional cooking– simply putting it as superb!

Now, this Philippine Independence day, celebrate the day of freedom with Tin Gow by Waterfront!

Avail 20 percent off on all food items of this award-winning Chinese restaurant starting from June 12 to 15.

Order as many Fried Squid and other Chef Low’s best-tasting Oriental delights this June 12 with your family and friends.

Call (032) 232-6888 to place your orders one day in advance. Pick-ups are also available from 10 AM to 5 PM daily.

Call now and celebrate the holiday with Waterfront’s Tin Gow./dbs