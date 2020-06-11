Signal users can now securely transfer their data from one device to another

Signal, the high-fidelity private messaging application, announced on Tuesday that a new feature has been added to the service which allows encrypted data from one iOS device to be securely transferred to another one.

Because the private messaging app Signal offers end-to-end encryption, bringing its users an incredibly secure communication service with conversations stored directly to a device, transferring data from one phone to another can be difficult. For Signal, transferring this type of information wasn’t an issue for the Android version of the app as it has a built-in back-up feature that helped with the data migration.

Signal iOS now includes a new feature that makes it possible to switch to a brand-new iPhone or iPad while securely transferring Signal information from your existing iOS device https://twitter.com/signalapp/status/1270397870252810241

For iOS devices, on the other hand, which don’t have a strong file system, Signal had to go a different route to allow such a transfer. Messaging data can be transferred via a QR code; when users switch phones, they can start the transfer with their old device which will prompt a QR code to display on the new one, which should have Signal installed.

Once this code is physically scanned and the connection is verified, the data will be transferred without ever risking your privacy. This feature is available for Signal iOS now. JB