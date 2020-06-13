Cebu City exec slams fake news about city under ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is still under the general community quarantine (GCQ) and is not back to an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

This was the statement of Cebu City Administrator Floro Casas Jr., amid the spread of false information online that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) had placed the city back under ECQ.

“This is malicious MISINFORMATION. IATF Resolution No. 35 is dated May 11, 2020 (more than 1 month na) and is no longer applicable or relevant today (bahaw na sab),” said Casas on his Facebook page.

In the circulating information, the post was branded as a “breaking news” paired with a copy of the IATF Resolution No. 35, which states that Cebu City was placed under the ECQ.

However, the IATF Resolution No. 35 was released on May 11, 2020, or more than a month ago. This was superseded by IATF Resolution No. 41, which was released on May 29, 2020, placing Cebu City under a GCQ.

The most current IATF order is Resolution No. 44, released on June 8, 2020, which does not state any information pertaining to the changes of the community quarantine status of any place in the country.

In fact, IATF Resolution No. 44 talks about price control and the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The IATF-MEID also announced on June 11, 2020 that President Rodrigo Duterte, himself, will announce the updates on the community quarantine status of the country on June 15, 2020.

Casas urged the public against spreading false information regarding the pandemic as this might cause confusion to the public.

Spreading of false and malicious information regarding the pandemic can also be held as a violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act./dbs