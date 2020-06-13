Lapu-Lapu mayor wants GCQ extended

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lapu-Lapu City still wants to remain under General Community Quarantine after June 15, 2020.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan told CDN Digital that this was what the city would need, an extended GCQ as cases were still rising.

“Sa pagkakaron gyud our cases are rising mohangyo na sad ta nga to extend the GCQ,” said the mayor.

(For now, our cases are rising, so we will again appeal for an extension of the GCQ.)

Chan, who is also one of the victims of the virus, said that since the virus could not be seen by the naked eye and would hit those who were vulnerable and had weak immune system, it would be best to keep the city’s movement under control by remaining under GCQ.

“Para nako this virus is sakto gyud na ang vulnerable gyud ani kay kato gyung mga low og immune system, grabe bisan pag grabe ta og precaution possible gyud tang mataptan ani,” said Chan.

(For me, this virus will really infect those who are vulnerable — those, who have low immune systems. That even if we carefully and properly take precautions it is still possible that we can be infected by it.)

Chan also stated that the city is now adjusting well under GCQ.

With the rising numbers of the cases, he said this would help the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) to identify the areas that would be needing more information drive to create awareness about the virus.

Earlier today, DRRMO head, Nagiel Bañacia posted on his Facebook account that the Lapu-Lapu City Isolation Facility had released eight new recoveries.

The city now has 154 cases, with 68 recoveries, and 12 deaths while 74 patients are currently recovering from the virus. /dbs