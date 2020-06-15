Hai Shin Lou Cebu is ready for pick-up and delivery

You can now enjoy Hai Shin Lou dishes in the comfort of your home!

Order from our takeaway menu featuring 30 of our bestselling dishes! This takeaway menu features the best of our appetizers, roasting, soup, seafood, fowl, beef, pork, vegetables, rice noodles, and fried rice.

Bring dishes like peppercorn squid, golden crispy chicken, bamboo pith with shrimp ball soup, sweet and sour pork, sukiyaki beef with golden mushrooms, and pair them with your favorite rice noodles or fried rice! To view the full menu, simply visit facebook.com/haishinloucebu.

This is available from Tuesdays to Sundays, 10:00am to 8:00pm with a last call at 7:30pm. Call them at (032) 234 8189 to order for pick-up. You can also have them delivered to your homes via foodpanda and Grab Food!

Hai Shin Lou specializes in authentic Cantonese Cuisine and uses only the freshest and the best imported and local ingredients. Whether it’s for a special occasion, or simply spending quality time with family at home, Hai Shin Lou Cebu’s bestselling dishes are your perfect food companions.

Call and order now! Hai Shin Lou Cebu is located at the Lobby Level of Marco Polo Plaza.