Mandaue has 28 new cases including boy, 1; girl, 2

By: By: Immae Lachica - General Assignments Reporter/CDN Digital | June 16,2020 - 07:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two young children are among the 28 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients recorded in Mandaue City today, June 15, 2020.

According to the Mandaue City PIO, the 1-year-old boy and the 2-year-old girl are among the four new COVID-19 cases in Block 3, Lower Sampaguita, in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

The Mandaue PIO also said on its Facebook post that all those infected today came from the city’s communities.

Read more: Newborn among 53 new COVID cases in Mandaue

The barangay with the highest cases today is Purok Villamanga in Barangay Opao where 9 new residents are infected with the virus.

At least three other areas in Barangay Opao also each has a new case of COVID-19. These are Purok Kalipay, Purok Waling Waling and Cabahug Street.

According to the Mandaue PIO, Capasanan, Barangay Casili recorded five people infected with the virus and one other case in Purok Mateo, Upper Casili.

This was followed by Block 2, Lower Sampaguita, Barangay Banilad with four new cases, and one other case in Banilad Greens Subdivision also in Barangay Banilad.

The other cases are in Deca Homes in Barangay Jagobiao, Palm Heights Subdivision in Barangay Tabok, Sudlon in Barangay Maguikay, and Upper Malibu in Barangay Subangdaku.

Read more: Mandaue City’s latest update on COVID-19

This brings the city’s cases to 445 with 95 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Personnel from the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) are working to decontaminate the areas affected and are conducting contact tracing. /dbs