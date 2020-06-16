40 Cebu policemen recover from COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Forty policemen who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were able to recover and ready to report back to work.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), said that they are only waiting for the other swab test result to make sure that all the 40 men are already negative of the virus and could go back to work.

“I was happy that yesterday our frontliners 40 na kabuok ang naka recover nga policemen and non-uniformed personnel. But di man sya maayo nga mag selebrar because two of our frontliners had joined our creator,” said Ferro.

Read: Two Cebu City policemen die of COVID-19

Ferro received the news on Monday, June 15, which was also the day the two policemen from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), who died due to the virus, were cremated.

Despite the loss of the two policemen, Ferro said he was thankful that they were still able to receive some good news.

As of this posting, there are at least 17 more policemen positive of COVID-19 who are in the recovery center and hospitals in the city. /bmjo