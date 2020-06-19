Pagasa: Fair weather over Metro Cebu on the weekend

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Generally fair weather is expected over Metro Cebu over the weekend, the weather bureau said on Friday, June 19, 2020.

“Atung weather sa weekend is balik ta sa init or in general fair weather ta,” said Jomar Eclarino, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Association (Pagasa) Mactan.

(Our weather this weekend will be back to being warm or in general, fair weather.)

According to Eclarino, the gloomy weather experienced in Metro Cebu in the past few days was due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

“Ang pag-uwan karun adlawa is dili na kaayo labad compare kahapon,” he added.

(The rain we experienced today is not as hard compared to yesterday.)

But according to Eclarino, Metro Cebu is still expected to experience isolated rainshowers during the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms.

The temperature for the weekend is also expected to reach at 30 to 32 degrees celsius with heat index of up to 39 degrees celsius, Eclarino said. /bmjo