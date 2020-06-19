Celebrating the #Dadmesticated this Father’s Day

The extended stay at home allowed for more meaningful time spent with the ones we love. This Father’s Day, Ayala Center Cebu pays tribute to the newest emerging breed of dads, the #Dadmesticateds. They are those who have found more productive time as home buddies.

Here are ways to celebrate Father’s Day with Ayala Center Cebu:

DAD-Approved Dishes with Erwan Heusaff and Nico Bolzico

There’s nothing sweeter than cooking up an amazing feast for the most special man in the family. Catch new dads, Erwan Heusaff and Nico Bolzico, on Ayala Center Cebu’s Facebook Page as they help you create certified Dad-approved dishes this weekend.

Dad’s Secret Recipe

Get handy cooking tips from Chef and Dad Sandy Daza of Cafe Daza this weekend and make dad feel extra special by cooking his favorite meals. Tune in to Ayala Center Cebu’s Facebook page for the recipes.

Father’s Day Feasts

Bring dad’s favorite restaurant to your home by ordering delicious dishes and have it delivered on your doorstep or phone in your orders and pick up the items using the Drive Buy facilities around the curbside of the mall. Don’t miss out on the deals by heading over to Ayala Center Cebu’s pages or their Viber community for a list of restaurants open for delivery.

WIN A GRILL CADDY for your DADventure Chronicles

Share your favorite adventures (or misadventures) with Dad on Facebook to show their coolness and the happiness they bring. Don’t forget to include a special message to dad and tag @AyalaCenterCebu with the hashtag #Dadmesticated or tell your story in the comments section of their Father’s Day posts. The first 50 chosen get the chance to win him a grill caddy!

DAD-activities

From fun ideas to spend the day together, to doing a special yoga routine, make Father’s Day a day to remember. Join in on Ayala Center Cebu’s Yoga Session with Dad – Yoga in the Masculine Strata: A Father’s Day Connection at 2:00 PM on Ayala Center Cebu’s Facebook page.

This Father's Day, Ayala Center Cebu celebrates all kinds of dads, for all the ways they have been there for us, especially the new breed of Dadmesticated dads. Show your father how much you truly appreciate him with Ayala Center Cebu.