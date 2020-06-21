Lapu-Lapu residents told: Clean surroundings to avoid common diseases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As we fight and prevent the spread of COVI-19 the COVID response team of Lapu-Lapu City is also reminding their residents to regularly keep their surroundings clean to avoid the spread of common diseases like dengue, colds, and measles.

Nagiel Bañacia, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) head, said that as part of their community engagement they would remind the people that aside from COVID-19, common diseases should also be prevented from spreading.

“Aside from the virus, likayan sad ang mga common nga mga sakit, dengue, hilanat, mga measles mga ingon ana,” he said.

(Aside from the virus, we should also avoid common diseases like dengue, fever and measles.)

Bañacia has yet to confirm the number of cases that have been recorded in their city when it came to the common diseases, but he said that there were already reports of dengue in some areas.

The DRRMO team is closely monitoring those areas or sitios in the barangays that have been affected by the virus and houses that are settled near each other.

“We encourage ang mga taw nga maglimpyo lang gyud sa ilang mga balay ug palibot aron malikayan ang pag kuyanap sa mga sakit,” Bañacia added.

(We encourage the public to clean their surroundings of their houses to avoid the spread of disease./dbs