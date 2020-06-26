Spectacular lightning flashes light up skies over Negros Occidental

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Ruel Cadigal went outside his small coffee shop in Bantayan Park, Bago City in Negros Occidental when he saw huge lightning flashes in the sky.

Cadigal, a government employee, then grabbed his smartphone to document the lightning show on June 23, 2020 at around 8:25 p.m.

“[I] noticed the thunderstorm above the Guimaras/Panay area. I know it’s far Coz we cannot hear the thunder. Just nonstop lightning,” he said.

Cadigal said that it took him a series of long exposure shots to capture the flashes.

According to him, he was less surprised when he saw the lightning flashes as it was quite common lately in their area.

However, Cadigal was shocked when his photos of the flashes, which was uploaded in his Facebook account, made rounds online.

“I was actually surprised and amused that it went viral,” he said.

The photo gathered 1,154 reactions and 3,730 shares as of 8:34 p.m., on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Some netizens were amazed with the lightning flashes taken by Cadigal.

Роналд Тенеро Лацчица commented, “cool kaayo boss.”

While Kii said in the post, “Hi sir good eve! I shared this via twitter!! these shots r burning!! all credits to you.”/dbs