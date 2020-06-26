Miss U PH candidate Apriel Smith gives her take on sports and teens

While most of us are aware of the numerous physical health benefits of playing sports, one should also know about the other benefits of sports – mentally, emotionally, and socially — that can help to a child’s overall development.

Recently on CDN Digital’s Lockdown series, Apriel Smith, a Cebuana candidate for Miss Universe Philippines representing Cebu, shares the importance of promoting sports to the younger generation.

During her live broadcast, as Smith interacted with the Ka-Siloys and gave tips and advice about pageantry and modeling, one viewer asked her about her advocacy in promoting sports.

The Cebuana beauty queen responded by expressing her thoughts on the significance of introducing sports to children and teens.

“As a volleyball player myself, I want to share my knowledge and skills and help strengthen our youth’s hopes and dreams by boosting their confidence,” she said.

“Being involved in sports will not only help you stay fit and healthy but also (be) disciplined in school and in life and it can help the younger generation to stay away from drugs and crime as well,” Smith said.

“As a team captain, volleyball taught me a lot about acceptance, patience, being selfless in teamwork, and these virtues also helped me shape into the person that I am today. It also helped me in my journey as a candidate for Miss Universe Philippines,” she said.

Smith is currently staying at Manila in preparation for representing Cebu in the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines pageant on October 25, 2020./dbs