In Bohol, 4 more LSIs test positive for COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Four more Locally Stranded Individuals (SLIs) who recently returned to Bohol province tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Governor Arthur Yap announced Saturday night, June 27, 2020, the release of the test results of these individuals who remain in the isolation centers of their respective local government units.

Two of them are from Tagbilaran City while one each come from Catigbian and Talibon towns.

“Atong gipahibaw ang mga Mayor sa matag lungsod kabahin sa resulta. Ang PHO nakig-alayon na sa mga MHO para sa pagpahigayon sa paspas nga contact tracing,” he said.

(We already informed the mayors of the concerned localities of their test results. PHO (Provincial Health Office) will coordinate with the MHO (Municipal Health Office) on the conduct of immediate contact tracing.)

Aside from the four new cases, Yap said he also received word from the Department of Health (DOH) that two SLIs from Tagbilaran City still manifested signs of the infection during their repeat PCR test.

Tagbilaran City continues to have the most number of COVID-19 cases in Bohol province, now totaling to five.

“Mga kaigsuonang Bol-anon, magpabilin kitang mabinantayon sa atong palibot. Sundon nato ang simpleng mando sa social distancing, pagsul-ob sa face mask ug ang pagbaton sa kalimpyo. Protektahan nato ang atong kaugalingon ug atong pamilya,” he said.

(My brother Bol-anons, let us be vigilant. Let us comply with directives on the need to observe social distancing, wearing of face masks, and the need to ensure the cleanliness of our surroundings. Let us protect our selves and our families.)