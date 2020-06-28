PH COVID-19 tally breaches 35K mark with 653 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country breached the 35,000 mark as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 653 new infections.

Data released by the DOH showed that the Philippines now has a total of 35,455 COVID-19 cases.

Of the new cases recorded, 485 cases were listed as “fresh” cases, while the remaining 168 were results returned “late” or results released four or more days ago due to DOH’s backlog.

Total recoveries, meanwhile, increased to 9,686 as 258 patients recovered from the disease.

On the other hand, the total death count rose to 1,244 with eight new fatalities reported.

Globally, over 9.4 million individuals have so far been infected by the new coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan City in China’s Hubei province late last year. More than 484,000 have died from the disease across the world.