Chan highlights health sector in his 1st SOCA amid COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has highlighted the improvement and challenges that the city’s health sector has been facing amid a public health crisis during his first State of the City Address (SOCA).

Chan’s SOCA marked his first anniversary in being elected as the city mayor. His speech, which he delivered at the Session Hall of the Lapu-Lapu City Hall and broadcasted live through his official Facebook page, lasted up to two hours.

“Three hundred sixty-five days into office, I can proudly say that we have made monumental reforms that have significantly changed the lives of the Oponganons,” said Chan.

Chan cited several improvements and upgrades his administration had made in the city’s health services during the first half of his speech.

Among these were recruiting more medical personnel, upgrades, and expansion of laboratories and medical services in city-owned hospitals both in mainland Lapu-Lapu City and Olango Island.

Other notable accomplishments Chan shared during his speech involved the fight against illegal drugs, increasing the financial assistance for senior citizens, infrastructure projects, and the city’s comeback at the Sinulog Festival competition last January 2020 that earned their contingent a spot to perform for the Grand Parade.

But Chan’s tone shifted to a more solemn narrative during the second half of his SOCA where he reported what the city government had faced and addressed in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gargantuan challenge

“Dealing with the gargantuan challenge which is COVID-19 during my first year as mayor is truly a heartache… (but) I would like to thank sincerely my city hall workers and department heads for the quick response,” said Chan in a mix of English and Cebuano.

He reported that the city police had apprehended more than 1,500 individuals for violating quarantine protocols and that they had realigned a total of P603 million of their 2020 funds as part of their war-chest against COVID-19.

Chan also paused during his speech for five minutes to offer prayers to those who sacrificed their lives in the battle against COVID-19.

Aside from the outbreak itself, Chan reminded his constituents that the city’s road to economic recovery had set itself to be another undertaking ‘equally challenging as the pandemic’.

“We still have a lot of work to do in the coming days. And it is only right to take note that as we recover, it is going to be an equally challenging task for all of us,” he added in Cebuano.

COVID-19 cases

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) showed that as of July 1, Lapu-Lapu City, which remains under general community quarantine (GCQ), has documented a total of 689 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of this number, 114 are recoveries and 23 more are mortalities.

The outbreak led to the imposition of several lockdowns and quarantine rules that resulted in the suspension of several business establishments, particularly tourism.

The tourism industry is one of the biggest economic drivers of Lapu-Lapu City. /dbs