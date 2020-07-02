Lapu-Lapu breaches 700-mark in COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The total number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Lapu-Lapu City has breached the 700 mark.

This after Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced on Thursday, July 2, that the city logged 71 new COVID-19 patients, bringing the tally to 761.

Chan, in a post on Facebook, said 17 out of the city’s 71 new COVID-19 patients happened to be workers battling the outbreak on the frontlines.

“Subo pamalandungon nga aduna usab napuno nga 71 ka bag-ong kaso sa atong syudad. 17 niini puro mga frontliners sama sa mga nurses o doctors sa atong hospital,” said Chan.

(I’m saddened to let everyone know that we have recorded 71 new cases in our city. Seventeen of them are frontliners such as nurses and doctors in our hospitals.)

While there were no new COVID-19-related mortalities reported on Thursday, Chan also said the number of recoveries had increased as they recorded 23 more patients cleared of the infection. This means that the city’s total number of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries stands at 23 and 137 respectively.

“Dako nakong kalipay sa 23 ka mga bag-ong indibidwal nga malampusong mipildi sa bagsik nga sakit nga COVID-19 karong adlawa,” Chan stated.

(It is with great happiness to know that there are 23 more individuals who successfully survived from the deadly COVID-19 today.)

“Napuno sa excitement ang eksena sa atong isolation facility kaganiha ug puno sa tumang kalipay kay mahibalik na sila sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka pamilya nga dugay dugay na usab nga wala nila igkita,” he added.

(Our isolation facility is filled with excitement and joy earlier today since all of them can finally return home to their families after being away.)

The mayor, who delivered his first State of the City Address (SOCA) on Thursday, also reminded the public to follow quarantine protocols.

See below the breakdown of the new 71 COVID-19 cases recorded:

Agus – 2

Babag – 2

Bankal – 4

Basak – 6

Calawisan – 2

Canjulao – 3

Gun-ob – 4

Ibo – 1

Looc – 16

Mactan – 5

Marigondon – 2

Pajac – 2

Pajo – 10

Poblacion – 3

Pusok – 5

Sabang – 1

Subabasbas – 1

Tungasan – 1

Mactan Airbase – 1

