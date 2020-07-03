Commercial international flights remain suspended at MCIA

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Commercial international flights remain suspended at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA), an airport advisory announced.

Airport authorities announced to members of the media that Terminal 2 of MCIA is only catering to international passengers arriving via international sweeper or repatriation flights, or rerouted flights from Manila due to quarantine processing limitations.

“All international commercial flights remain suspended. The arrival protocols only apply to passengers arriving via international sweeper or repatriation flights, or rerouted flights from Manila due to quarantine processing limitations,” stated GMR-Megawide Airport Corporation (GMCAC).

MCIA has its own molecular laboratory for real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) tests.

READ MORE: MCIA to have own COVID-19 testing facility

The airport administration also reminded all passengers arriving via international flights to undergo swab tests upon arrival at MCIA.

“(They must also) have confirmed hotel accommodation in Cebu for a specific number of days while waiting for their test result,” said the advisory.

“For returning non-OFW Filipinos and foreign nationals, the cost for swab test and hotel accommodation shall be shouldered by the passengers,” it added.

Swab tests to be examined through RT-PCR techniques cost P4,900 for returning Filipinos and foreign nationals, and P4,400 for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Results of the swab tests will be released to the passengers within 24 to 48 hours from the time the last passenger of their same flight gets tested.

“If the PCR test result is negative, the LGU may bring the passenger to his/her residence in Cebu or they may be allowed to go home through their private vehicle. If the passenger is not based in Cebu, he/she may take his/her onward flight,” the advisory read.

“If the PCR test result is positive, the passenger must comply with mandated health, safety, and treatment protocols of the Department of Health and Bureau of Quarantine,” it added. /bmjo