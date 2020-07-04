Lawyer, seafarer, bizman among Liloan’s new COVID-19 cases

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Policemen in Liloan town will continue to apprehend those who will fail to wear face masks and observe social distancing even if Cebu province was already placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

In an advisory, the municipal government said that “Mayor Christina Frasco has given marching orders to PNP-Liloan to apprehend violators of Executive Orders and Ordinances in relation to the Covid-19 protocols on social distancing and wearing of face masks, among others.”

Liloan town, the advisory said, will continue to implement EO No. 2020-11 and existing ordinances until such time that Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issues a new executive order that will detail regulations while Cebu province is under MGCQ.

This as Liloan logged seven new cases of the coronavirus disease on Friday, July 3, 2020. Its new cases include a female lawyer, a seafarer who just got home in June, and a businessman.

The town also had two recoveries on the same day.

With the latest addition, Liloan town now has a total of 41 confirmed cases of the infection, 22 recoveries, and six deaths.

Patient No. 63 is a 50-year-old male resident of Purok Talong, Barangay Calero, who owns a machine shop that is located in Barangay Pitogo in the neighboring Consolacion town.

The residents who complained of breathing difficulty on June 28 remains confined in a hospital in Mandaue City.

Patient No. 64 is a 25-year-old female, who works as a Respiratory Therapist at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City. The resident of Purok Narra in Barangay Tayud was made to undergo swab testing on June 30 because of her exposure to COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

A 41-year old male from Purok Okra in Barangay Catarman, Patient No. 65 is a Chinese national and a businessman whose business stopped operations in March 2020 due to the pandemic. He was diagnosed with Pulmonary Tuberculosis (TB) and has been taking TB medication since June 22.

On the recommendation of his private doctor, the businessman underwent swab testing on June 30.

A seafarer from Purok Canagahan 1, Barangay Tabla is Liloan town’s Patient No. 66. The 26-year-old seafarer arrived in the northern Cebu town on June 16. He is a common-law partner of Patient No. 67, a 28-year-old nurse who is working in a private hospital in Cebu City.

Patient No. 67 also gave birth on June 19 and was discharged from the hospital on June 24.

“The next day, she started to feel symptoms of the virus and underwent swab testing on June 30. Her result, which was released on July 2, 2020, yielded that she is positive of Covid-19,” the advisory said.

Patient No. 68 is a 45-year-old female from Purok Starfish, Barangay Poblacion. The public school teacher is the wife of Patient No. 56.

Lastly, Patient No. 69 is a 53-year-old female resident of Purok Waterlily, Barangay Yati. The lawyer, who is working in Mandaue City, started to manifest symptoms of the infection on June 25.

She was swabbed on June 30 and her test result was released on July 3. The lady lawyer is currently symptomatic and on strict home isolation.

“The Liloan Covid-19 Operations Center is doing the contact tracing of all persons who had direct contact or were exposed to our confirmed cases. Mayor Christina Frasco has ordered that those who have been exposed to our confirmed cases should strictly undergo isolation for 14 days and that all areas in the place of residence should be sanitized,” the advisory said.