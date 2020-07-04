1 of 16 Cordova Fire Station personnel recovers from infection

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the 16 personnel of the Cordova Fire Station, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease, has fully recovered from his infection and is about ready to go back to work.

Fire Officer 2 Glenn Orilla said that their first recovery was already discharged on Friday, July 3, 2020, after 10 days of isolation.

The recovery, Orilla said, is part of the first batch of seven fire personnel who tested positive for the coronavirus disease on June 23. Nine more cases were reported since which brought to 16 the total number of COVID-19 affected fire personnel.

Orilla said that the 16 who tested positive for COVID-19 were made to stay at the public elementary school that was converted into an isolation center.

While they remain in isolation, five personnel who tested negative of the infection remained at the fire department. The Cordova Fire Department has a total of 21 personnel. / dcb