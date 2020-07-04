Lapu-Lapu City logs 12 more COVID-19 cases on July 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, July 4, recorded 12 additional coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, the mayor announced.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Junard Chan said that the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) has informed him through the City Health Office of the swab results which showed that 12 more city residents were positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Karong buntaga, atong nadawat ang report gikan sa DOH pinaagi sa atong City Health Office sa bag-ong 12 nga napuno nga COVID cases sa atong syudad,” said Chan.

(This morning, we received the report from DOH through our City Health Office on the 12 new COVID-19 cases in our city.)

Barangays Gun-ob and Marigondon each reported two new COVID-19 cases while one each came from Barangays Agus, Babag, Calawisan, Ibo, Looc, Pajac, Pajo, and Pusok.

Chan said the city did not log any new recoveries or deaths today.

Still, Chan reiterated his reminders for the public to always wear facemasks while in public places.

“Panawagan sa tanang Oponganon nga ipadayon gihapon ang pagbinantayon ug pagpakabana sa imong palibot. Kanunay nga magsul-ob sa inyung facemask kung mogawas sa panimalay,” he added.

(I urge all Oponganons to continue to be vigilant of what is going on around them. Always wear our facemasks every time that you go out of your homes.)

Lapu-Lapu City remains under general community quarantine (GCQ). / dcb