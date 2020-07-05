Minglanilla breaches 200-mark in COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Minglanilla town in southern Cebu breached the 200-mark in the number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on Saturday, July 4.

This after the southern Cebu town logged 11 new cases of the infection which brings to 202 its total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

It also reported its 9th fatality on the same day, a 67-year-old female who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Cebu City.

A post on its Facebook page said that the patient was diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension. Her attending physicians said that severe pneumonia and septic shock caused her death.

“God rest her soul. Please include her in your prayers,” said the town’s post.

The town’s post also quoted a report by Minglanilla health officials who said that six of their 11 new COVID-19 cases were first degree contacts of previously identified COVID positive individuals.

It added that all of the 11 new coronavirus patients, whose test results came out positive for SARS-CoV-2 last July 3, were found to be symptomatic. At least two of them were confined in different hospitals in Metro Cebu while the others were already set for transfer to designated quarantine facilities.

Minglanilla is currently monitoring 97 active COVID-19 cases. It also recorded a total of 96 recoveries as of Saturday.

>

“Let us pray for the healing of our positive cases, the negative results of our probables, and the protection of all Minglanillahanons! As the cases of Minglanilla and that of Cebu continue to rise, please exercise all necessary precautions and continue to be safe… Rest assured contact tracing has been done,” the town’s advisory reads.

This second-class town located approximately 20 kilometers south of Cebu City remains under general community quarantine (GCQ) together with Talisay City and Consolacion due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The rest of Cebu province has shifted to a more relaxed modified GCQ. /dcb