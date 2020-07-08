Liloan logs 1 new COVID case; 2 RHU staff test negative of the infection

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Two medical technologists who were identified as close contacts of a COVID-positive individual tested negative for the infection.

Liloan town officials said “this initial information is promising as it may mean that there is no community transmission in our RHU (Rural Health Unit) and that the virus was not locally acquired.”

However, the disinfection of this northern Cebu town’s RHU will continue while additional safety protocols will also be implemented prior to the resumption of its operations to ensure the safety of its employees and the visiting clients.

The swab results of the other contacts of Patient No. 74 also remains pending, said an advisory that was posted on Liloan town’s Facebook page.

Also on Tuesday, July 7, the municipality logged one new case of the coronavirus disease. This now brings to a total of 56 the number of active cases with 25 recoveries and seven deaths.

In its advisory, Liloan town said that its new case is a 29-year old female who works as a radiation technologist in a hospital in Lapu-Lapu City.

The patient was swabbed on July 4 in compliance with the hospital’s employment requirement for its healthcare workers. Her test result showing that she has the virus was released the next day and she now remains in isolation at the hospital where she is working for.

“The Liloan Covid-19 Operations Center is doing the contact tracing of all persons who had direct contact or were exposed to the confirmed case. Mayor Christina Frasco has ordered that those who have been exposed to all confirmed cases should strictly undergo isolation for 14 days and that all areas or places of residence should be sanitized,” the town’s advisory said.