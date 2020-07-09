Girl, a chemo patient; moms; frontliners among Talisay’s 14 new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A five-year-old girl undergoing chemotherapy in a private hospital is among the latest cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Talisay City.

The Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) said that the 5-year-old girl from Barangay Mohon was admitted in a private hospital for exhibiting influenza-like symptoms while undergoing chemotherapy.

The girl is currently being treated in the hospital.

Aside from the child, Talisay City also recorded an additional 14 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 8 recoveries on July 9, 2020.

The city’s PIO said Barangays Poblacion and Tangke recorded two cases each; Barangay Bulacao recorded three cases; and Barangays Mohon, Maghaway, Jaclupan, Candulawan, and Tapul recorded one case each.

Four of the cases are mothers, who recently gave birth, two are from Barangay Poblacion, while the others came from Barangays Jaclupan and Tangke.

They gave birth at the Talisay District Hospital (TDH) from July 5 to July 6, 2020. All three are asymptomatic and are now under quarantine.

Two frontliners proved positive to the virus as well including a 23-year-old male health care worker from Barangay Tangke and a 48-year-old male uniformed personnel from Barangay San Isidro.

Both are asymptomatic and are being quarantined in a government facility in Cebu City.

The rest of the cases are contacts of previous cases, were swabbed upon being admitted to the hospital due to comorbidities, or were swabbed due to influenza-like symptoms.

Read more: Talisay City COVID-19 updates for July 9

The city now has a total of 464 cases of the COVID-19, the highest case among the towns and cities of Cebu Province outside of the Tri-cities area — Cebu City, Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City

Talisay City did not report its actual number of active cases on July 9, 2020, but as of July 8, 2020, the city has 217 active cases.

With the addition of 8 new recoveries, the city now has a total of 163 recoveries for a recovery rate of 35.1 percent.

The city recorded no new deaths for July 9, 2020./dbs