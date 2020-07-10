More COVID-19 recoveries than new cases in CV on July 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas logged more recoveries than new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Thursday, July 9, data from the regional health office showed.

The Department of Health in the region (DOH – 7) reported that they had recorded 674 more patients who have recovered from the infection as of 5 p.m., Thursday.

New cases, on the other hand, were 247. Of this number, 97 are from Cebu City while 87 are from Cebu province while 34 and 24 are from the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu respectively.

This development brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region to 11, 396, and for the total recoveries to breach the 4,000-mark as it reached 4,522.

DOH – 7 also recorded 32 new deaths related to the highly infectious disease, bringing the total number of mortalities in the region to 501.

Bulk of the new recoveries reported on Thursday came from Cebu City, with 469. The 89 others are from Mandaue City; 37 from Lapu-Lapu City, and 75 from Cebu province.

The provinces of Negros Oriental and Bohol also logged three and one new recoveries respectively.

Cebu, as an island, shared majority of the COVID-19 cases documented in Central Visayas. Siquijor still remained free from any confirmed case of COVID-19.

With Central Visayas’ breaching the 4,000-mark in the number of recoveries, its figures of active cases have slightly dropped. It decreased to 6, 373 on Thursday from 6,955 on Wednesday, July 8.

More than half of the active cases, or patients who are yet to recover from the disease, are placed under isolation.

This means that they are either asymptomatic or experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of the infection. /dbs