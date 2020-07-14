Cebu Customs seize P84.3M worth of undeclared, misdeclared goods in June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu (BOCPC) said it confiscated a total of P84.3 million worth of undeclared or misdeclared goods in June 2020.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, BOCPC said separate operations for the month of June led to the confiscation of smuggled items such as cigarettes, medicines and supplements, office and home supplies, and mechanical equipment, amounting to P84,320,000.

Read: Cebu customs seize P76 million of ‘fake cigarettes’ from China

According to BOCPC, the goods will be disposed pursuant to the pertinent provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. Last week, the Port auctioned off earlier forfeited goods and collected for the government an additional P2.136 million.

“The full complement of Cebu’s anti-smuggling operatives continues to be vigilant to closely monitor, gather intelligence and thoroughly inspect shipments during this quarantine. We do not let our guard down,” Acting District Collector Atty. Charlito Martin R. Mendoza was quoted saying in the post.

In the same post, Mendoza appealed to the business owners to properly declare their shipments and pay correct duties and taxes.

“The best way to help your businesses, the government, the economy, the Filipino people, is to just properly declare your shipments and pay the correct duties and taxes which will be utilized by the government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mendoza said. /bmjo