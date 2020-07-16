Gullas calls for donation for fire victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas is calling on kind hearts to donate clothing and other needs for those affected in recent fire incidents in the city.

“I urge people especially who have extra, to donate in this difficult time. Kun dunay moy hinabang sa mga mga apektado, palihug pag kontak ni Christian Lazarte or Tristan Rama through the Local Youth Development Office City of Talisay,” said the mayor in his Facebook post.

(If you have donations for the affected families, please contact Christian Lazarte or Tristan Rama through the Local Youth Development Office City of Talisay.)

Two separate fire incidents destroyed the homes of 32 families in the city, which is under general community quarantine (GCQ) until July 31, 2020.

The most recent one was in Purok 3, Barangay Tapul, on the morning of July 15, 2020. That fire destroyed the homes of two families.

The other fire was in July 12, 2020 in Barangay Cansojong, which burned down houses of 30 families.

The families affected in the two fires have been housed in their barangay’s respective evacuation centers. They are provided food packs for every meal while they remain in these evacuation centers.

“Nagcoordinate na ta with CSWD para mafacilitate na nila ang early releasing of financial assistance para sa mga apektado na pamilya. Plano sad nato nga makig-coordinate sa DSWD Region 7, ni Cong. Eddie Gullas ug ni Governor Gwen (Garcia) kung unsay mahatag nga assistance para sa mga nasunogan especially,” he said.

(We are coordinating with the CSWD to facilitate the early releasing of financial assistance for those affected families. We plan to also coordinate with the DSWD Region 7, with Cong. Eddie Gullas and Governor Gwen to ask what assistance they can give for the fire victims.)

Gullas is also thankful for the individuals who have donated cash to the affected families, especially since the financial assistance is still being processed.

Since the GCQ has been extended in Talisay City until July 31, 2020, the mayor hopes that the residents will take on the Bayanihan spirit and help the fire victims.

He also reminded the residents to continue following the GCQ protocols, wear masks, and maintain social distancing to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. /bmjo