CCTO impounds 21 vehicles on July 17

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | July 18,2020 - 09:22 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) impounded 21 vehicles and issued citation tickets to at least 28 drivers for various violations made on Friday, July 17.

The vehicles that included seven trailers, 13 motorcycles, and a motorcycle with a sidecar locally known as “tangkal-tangkal” were impounded during simultaneous operations made in different checkpoints and boundary controls in the city.

“Sagad sa mga violasyon nga na issued,wla makapakita og lisensya,expired ang rehistro sukad pa sa niaging tuig,og walay delivery permit,wearing slippers,” CCTO said in an advisory.

(Most of the violators failed to present their driver’s license or were caught using vehicle registration documents that expired in 2019 yet, lacked delivery permits and were wearing slippers.)

Drivers transporting essentials are required to secure a delivery permit from CCTO in order to regulate their movement while Cebu City remains under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Read: CCTO to resume processing of delivery permit renewals on July 13

In an earlier advisory, CCTO said that they impounded more than 400 vehicles during the first 15 days of the month.

Photos below are courtesy of CCTO.