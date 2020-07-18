Cordova Fire Station ‘back on track’; 15 firemen recover from COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Fire Station is now “back on track”.

This developed after the lockdown of the fire station, which was due to most of the firemen being infected with the virus, was finally lifted on July 10.

Fire Officer 2 Jan Cyril Delfin of the Cordova Fire Station said the firemen were now doing their duties with the lockdown being lifted.

Delfin was referring to the 15 firemen, who recovered from the virus, being back on duty last Friday, July 17.

There is only one fireman left among the 16, who remains in isolation. The other 15 were those who reported for duty on Friday.

With this, the firemen from the fire station are back to doing their duties like decontamination in areas with confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases and other public areas in the municipality.

Delfin said that after their personnel tested positive of the virus, they implemented stricter protocols in their stations maintaining social distancing and wearing of face masks at all times.

To avoid a crowded station, Delfin said they were able to ask the City Central School of Cordova to lend them two rooms to serve as their Sub-station where half of the Cordova Fire Station personnel would be based.

Delfin said that with them being back on duty, they would continue to carry their duties but with more cautiousness to avoid contracting the virus again.