OVP: 1,600 Cebuanos availed of free transpo services

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Over 1,600 Cebuanos have benefitted from free transportation services initiated by the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

In a statement on her official Facebook page on Monday, July 20, 2020, Vice President Leni Robredo said their Bayanihan Sugbuanon program has recorded 1,542 passengers who availed of their free shuttle services from all four routes that covered as far as Consolacion town in the north up to Naga City in the south.

“In about two weeks of operations, we have helped 1,542 passengers across the four routes of our free shuttle service,” said Robredo.

Robredo also said their free ferry service between the islands of Mactan and Olango has already served to at least 83 individuals during its first week.

“Our operations—which run from Monday to Saturday—continue to follow strict health and safety protocols, such as physical distancing, sanitation, temperature checks, and our assigned shuttle staff wearing PPE (personal protective equipment),” she said.

The OVP also said they were grateful for the help coming both from the public and private sectors in Cebu.

“The spirit of Bayanihan fuels our continued support for the frontliners of Cebu as they lead the fight against COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” she added. /bmjo