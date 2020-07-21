Lessons we learn from being left behind

CEBU CITY, Philippines— How does it feel to get left behind?

Painful, right?

But even with this painful reality, we have to admit that, one way or another, we learned a thing or two about people leaving us.

Reliving this kind of heartbreak will make us realize the things we never did before.

Here are other things being left behind taught us:

Being alone is okay

It is not all the time that we should have that support system. Doing things on your own is sometimes what we need to gain a little confidence.

Trusting ourselves again

When we get left behind, we think that we deserve it because we lack something that was not making them happy. This is where we should get back up and trust yourself again. You are enough and that things just don’t go the way we want them to be.

To love with all our hearts

This maybe the most painful lesson of all. But this will open our minds and hearts that we love with all we have because that makes us happy, even if we don’t get the kind of love we want in return. This will teach us that we deserve to be fought for and that we, too, deserve the love we give.

Time together does not really matter

No matter how long you’ve been together, if the light dies, the spark comes along with it. No amount of time can assure you that that person won’t leave you.

Love is not the only reason

You can’t bank on love alone to make someone stay. There are a lot of things you and that person need to do and know to make things work. Love can’t be the only reason for a successful relationship.

No matter how painful it can be, being left behind will always allow us to learn lessons from our experiences and come back stronger.

So just suck it all up and stand up again. /bmjo

Read: How do you congratulate a friend who has moved on from a heartbreak?