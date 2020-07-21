DILG-7 issues show-cause order against Mambaling officials

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A show-cause order was issued by the Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) against officials of Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City to explain illegal public gathering in the subdivision, Alaska.

In a statement released to the media on July 21, 2020, the DILG-7 said that the show-cause order was issued to Barangay Captain Gines Abellana and the members of the barangay council for “disregarding the minimum public health standards.”

The order was received by the barangay on Tuesday afternoon, July 21, 2020.

Video and photos posted online on July 13 and 18 showed residents outside of their homes disregarding the prescribed minimum public health standards like wearing of face mask and social distancing; prohibition of mass gathering; and strict home quarantine.

Residents were seen loitering in Sitio Alaska, children playing, and some huddled to witness a cockfighting activity.

There were also photos showing residents swimming near the construction site of Cebu’s third bridge at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Abellana and the barangay councilors have been asked to explain the incidents within 48 hours from receiving the show-cause order.

The barangay officials have yet to comment on the show-cause order.

DILG-7 has so far issued a total of 12 show cause orders to Cebu City barangay officials from Basak San Nicolas, Calamba, Inayawan, Guadalupe, Basak Pardo, Cogon Pardo, Sto. Niño, San Nicolas Proper, Capitol Site, Bulacao, and Mambaling.

The agency said that the cases are currently under investigation in the DILG-7, in the national DILG, or in the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

There are still no updates on the other pending cases, says the DILG-7. /bmjo