Food delivery riders help feed street dwellers in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Food delivery riders here are going the extra mile.

They are not just going out to deliver food to their customers but also helping feed those living on the streets in this time of pandemic.

Jerwin Luague, 28, one of the riders of this group that started this donation drive, told CDN Digital that they came up with this idea since they realized that there are a lot who still need food on the streets. He said they are capable of helping since they traverse the streets every day to deliver to customers. All they needed was funds to be able to buy food to give to the street dwellers.

For now, what they did was to buy from their own pockets.

“Nagkasabot mi nga mo tampo-tampo bisah pila nga kantidad para sa among ipang hatag ug ipakaon sa kabus,” sais Luague.

(We agreed to chip in whatever we could so we can give to the poor.)

The group of riders from a food delivery app started with this idea last week.

With around 30 riders, the group was able to feed nearly a hundred street dwellers in different parts of Cebu City last Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Luague told CDN Digital that they did the food donation drive before their shifts at the company they work for started.

The group plans to continue this project if they can again raise funds to buy ready-packed meals. /bmjo

