15 Talisay City public school graduates endorsed for Cream of the Crop Scholarship

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fifteen graduates from public senior high schools in Talisay City may get a shot at free college education.

This after the Department of Education (DepEd) endorsed these 15 graduates for the Cream of the Crop Scholarship program of Talisay City.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas revealed in a Facebook post that the students will receive full scholarships per semester and can go to any partner school except for his family-owned school, University of the Visayas (UV).

The scholarship will cover the tuition fees, miscellaneous fees, and other fees for each semester the student enrolls in.

The guidelines for the scholarship were set by DepEd and they also screened the students on who will actually get the scholarship considering various factors such as grades, school performance, and family income.

Gullas assured that no politics was involved in the screening process as the local government unit (LGU) had no hand in the selection of the beneficiaries. The city only funds the scholarship while DepEd implements it.

“That’s my dream. To see a poor but deserving student give pride and honor to the city that put him to school. It’s the culture of Filipinos to help out their respective families once they graduate. This is where we can finally see the success of this program. When our scholars get jobs and will be able to help their families. We will get their soon,” said the mayor.

“Regardless of what teaching methodologies these college universities will use this school year as we face COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), we ensure our new cream of the crop high school graduates a chance at a better future for their families,” he added.

Gullas urged the graduates to pursue a college education and not let poverty get in the way.

He urged the students to continue studying because the country needs future professionals to lead the nation to a better future.

The Talisay City College offers free education under a national program of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED). /bmjo

