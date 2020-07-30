9 new COVID-19 cases in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded nine new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

In a late night post, the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed that Barangay San Roque recorded one case, Dumlog recorded three cases, Bulacao recorded two cases, while Barangays Tapul, Mohon, and Lawaan I recorded one case each.

The city now has a total of 697 cases, but only 107 are active. Most of the active cases are in Barangay Dumlog with 13 cases and Barangay Bulacao with 12 cases.

The oldest case is a 92-year-old from Barangay Dumlog who was swabbed last July 23, 2020. Another senior citizen also proved positive to the virus, a 79-year-old male from Barangay Bulacao, who was swabbed on July 23, 2020.

The youngest case is a 24-year-old from Barangay Bulacao, who was swabbed last July 23, 2020.

With an addition of 15 recoveries on Wednesday, the city now has a total of 513 recoveries. No new deaths were recorded as well, maintaining the mortality cases at 65. /bmjo

Read: Brgy officials in Cebu town among 58 arrested over ‘tigbakay’