Moalboal barangay councilor finishes senior high school at 55

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What’s the best way to get back at your doubters?

You simply become a better version of yourself.

Meet, Narciso Apollo, 55, barangay councilor from Saavedra, Moaboal in southern Cebu — who had a simple way of proving his doubters wrong.

Apollo turned to education to become a better public servant.

He originally just finished grade school due to poverty when he was younger. And he enrolled in the Alternative Learning System of the government last 2018, before pursuing senior high school.

And just on July 30, 2020, through their virtual graduation, Apollo made it officially as a high school graduate and named as a conduct awardee.

Aubrey Apollo, his daughter, who posted the photo of her father’s graduation on her Facebook page, told CDN Digital that they were beyond happy and proud of their father’s achievement.

“He has never experienced defeat from running as a councilor in our barangay, even if he does not go with the infamous vote-buying. He simply gave his constituents biko and juice. And manages to win,” she said.

Apollo, who has been a public servant for roughly 20 years, is now on his last term.

“We always hear bad things being said about him. But we shrug it off because we know how our father works and how his dedication will get him through people’s doubts,” she added.

Apollo, who has four kids, managed to support and to balance their lives as a public servant and a student and maintained his small dressmaking business in Moalboal.

Now, Apollo is just happy to have graduated and experienced first hand what it feels like to be a high schooler.

Good job, Tatay Narciso! /dbs