Six tigbakay gamblers nabbed in Cebu, Danao cities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six “tigbakay” gamblers were arrested in two separate police operations in Danao and Cebu cities this afternoon, August 2, 2020.

First to fall were Fehller James Gomez Torralba, 20; Rey Matugas Lato, 42 and Christopher Manipis, 25, who are all residents of Sitio Banaba, Barangay Guinsay in Danao City.

Torralba, Lato and Manipis were caught when policemen from Danao City Police Station raided the tigbakay or the illegal cockfighting activity held in Sitio Banaba at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 2.

Police Master Sergeant Jose Michael Alegado of the Danao City Police Station said they went to Sitio Banaba after receiving reports about the tigbakay being held there.

There they caught a group of people engaging in tigbakay and when they saw the police arrive, they fled in different directions.

Alegado said they however were able to arrest Torralba, Lato and Manipis during the operation.

About two and a half hours later, Cebu City police also raided the holding of a tigbakay in Sitio Mayupay, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City at around 3:30 p.m. today.

Policemen from the Labangon Police Station arrested three of the illegal gamblers — Reske Pagunawan Gac-ang, 31; Joseph Mansanares Nuguid, 52 and Diineil Santillan Montelora, 28.

Police Captain Jonathan Dela Cerna, station commander of Labangon Police Station, said that they also confiscated two fighting cocks and P300 cash believed to be used as betting money.

Dela Cerna said they received a text about the illegal gambling activity in the area and responded.

The six men were detained at the respective police detention facilities pending the filing of illegal gambling charges against them./dbs