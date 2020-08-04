PH logs highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases at 6,352

MANILA, Philippines — A new record-high single-day increase of 6,352 new COVID-19 cases has been recorded, driving the country’s total coronavirus caseload to 112,593, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Tuesday.

According to DOH’s August 4 case bulletin, 1,826 of the cases came from the National Capital Region, followed by Region 4-A with 981, and Region 3 with 253.

DOH also reported the recovery of 240 people, bringing the sum count of recoveries to 66,049.

As for fatalities, the health agency said 11 more COVID-19 patients died from the disease. Of this, only one was recorded in August while eight died in July and one each in June and in May.

DOH said most of the deaths reported Tuesday came from Region 7 with five, two each from Region 11 and Region 9, and one each from Region 4-A and Metro Manila.

DOH also explained that 89 cases were removed from the country’s total tally of COVID-19 infections after validation found out that these were duplicates. It also said that 12 were removed from the total number of recoveries.